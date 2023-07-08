Starwood Land Starts Construction of The Retreat Amenity Village at Sunterra

Construction has started on The Retreat, a massive amenity village located in Sunterra, a master-planned community in Katy, TX.

The Retreat will feature a resort-style pool with a water slide, lazy river, splash pad and more. A large clubhouse — featuring a fitness center, meeting rooms and event space — will overlook the amenity village, which will cost an estimated $12 million.

“The Retreat will provide a fun, safe environment for friends anf family to relax and enjoy time together,” said John Brian, Regional President of Starwood Land, developer of Sunterra.

Other features of The Retreat include tennis courts, a soccer field and a multi-use courtyard with an area for outdoor games. An event lawn, outdoor fitness lawn, shade structures and a playground for all ages complete the area.

“The Retreat has been designed for both active and passive recreation — there is something for everyone,” Brian said. “More than 600 families have chosen to make Sunterra their new home in 2023.”

The amenity village, designed by KGA DeForest Design, is planned to open late 2024. It will be one of two amenity villages planned for Sunterra. The Retreat is a complementary amenity to the Sol Club, an additional amenity village within Sunterra that will feature a Crystal Lagoons® amenity. The Sol Club is currently planned to open in 2025 and will cost approximately $21 million.