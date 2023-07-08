Moe Bandy To Perform At The 2920 Roadhouse In Hockley, Texas On Saturday, July 8th

Hits include “Bandy The Rodeo Clown,” “Hank Williams, You Wrote My Life,” “It’s A Cheating Situation,” “Just Good Ol’ Boys,” “Americana,” and more!

Award-winning country music legend Moe Bandy will be performing live at the 2920 Roadhouse on Saturday, July 8th at 8:00 PM. Bandy will be singing his classic hits “Bandy The Rodeo Clown,” “Hank Williams, You Wrote My Life,” and “Americana,” as well as other fan favorites from throughout the years. Bandy’s distinct voice and one-of-a-kind stage presence will make for an unforgettable night of music and entertainment that fans will not want to miss!

“I hope to see everyone at the show,” shares Bandy. “It’s always so much fun getting to see fans and perform my hits for everyone! So be sure to get your tickets and come see us! It’s going to be a great evening and full of memories.”

Bandy recently released his new album, ‘Thank You Lord’ earlier this year. Delivering a heartfelt project, Bandy recorded twelve heartfelt tracks and features special guests The Isaacs on “Family Bible” and The Oak Ridge Boys with Nora Lee Allen on “The Lord Is My Shepherd.” The title track, written by Mo Pitney, Bobby Tomberlin, and Cheryl Riddle offers a true reflection of where Bandy is in his life today, of which he is thankful for another mile, another day, and a life many could have only dreamed of. ‘Thank You Lord’ features tunes from prominent Nashville songwriters including Willie Nelson, Bill Anderson, Hank Williams, and more! The twelve-track project was produced by Michele Voan Capps and sponsored by Gus Arrendale and Springer Mountain Farms and is available on all streaming platforms now!

