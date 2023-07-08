Mental Health First Aid Training (open for all)

We will be holding Mental Health First Aid training for anyone interested in the training.

Mental Health First Aid teaches you how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders. This training gives you the skills you need to reach out and provide initial support to someone who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem and help connect them to the appropriate care.

DATE: Saturday, August 5, 2023

TIME: 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

PLACE: Fort Bend County Extension Office

1402 Band Rd. Ste. 100, Rosenberg, TX 77471

Registration Fee: $40.00

Registration Deadline: July 18 or until full (total of 30 participants)

CLICK HERE to download a printable flyer! Or see attached document.

Once payment has been received you will be sent the information needed to complete your 2-hour online class.

Payment must be received in office prior to training. Payments can be Cash, Check or Money Order payable to: FCS Committee

Drop off or Mail payment to:

Fort Bend County Extension Office

FCH Department

1402 Band Rd. Ste. 100

Rosenberg, TX 77471

No onsite registration. No refunds will be giving.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: We will only be offering 30 spots for this training. Spots are on a first come basis with payment.

In order to register for the class, you will need to fill out part 1 on our website at:

Register Online at: https://fortbend.agrilife.org/fch/child-care-provider-trainings/

No clock hours given