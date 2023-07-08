Learn About Bird-Watching In Texas At Mission Bend Branch Library Program

With the diverse ecological systems that are represented in Texas, the state has become known for the unparalleled bird-watching opportunities that can be found in the different areas of the state. Because birding is easy for all ages to enjoy, it is a popular family activity that can lead to a lifelong hobby.

Fort Bend County Libraries will present an introductory program about bird-watching in Texas, “Backyard Birds: Creating a Healthy Habitat,” on Saturday, July 22, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm, in the Meeting Room of the Mission Bend Branch Library, 8421 Addicks Clodine Road in northeast Fort Bend County.

In this program, presented by Shannon Westveer from the Coastal Prairie Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists, learn about the wide variety of birds that can be found in the Upper Texas Gulf Coast, and how to identify and classify the birds. Discover ways to attract, protect, and conserve birds as they coexist in more human-dominated landscapes.