The Katy chapter of AARP will meet Tuesday July 11 at Midway BBQ 6191 Highway Blvd in Katy.

The meeting will start at 6:30pm with a short meeting and announcements. Afterwards, entertainment will be provided by local singer/songwriter Floyd Callen. Floyd is well known in the Katy area and sprinkles in a dose of humor along with his country songs. Don’t miss him. Visitors are welcome. Allow time to purchase any food before the meeting starts.