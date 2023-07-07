Katy ISD Announces 2022-2023 Student-Athletes of the Year

KATY, TX [July 6, 2023] – It’s that time of year when Katy ISD proudly announces its outstanding female and male student-athletes of the year. The District is honored to recognize Maelynn Kim from Seven Lakes High School (SLHS) and Gavin Rutherford from Cinco Ranch High School (CRHS) as the 2022-2023 Student-Athletes of the Year. Both students will receive a $2,500 scholarship from BSN Sports to be used at the university or college of their choice.

“Every year the selection process consists of exceptionally talented student-athletes who demonstrate remarkable prowess in the classroom as well as in the field,” said Lance Carter, Executive Director of Athletics. “These students are true role models at their schools and in their communities,” added Carter.

Kim’s remarkable achievements have led to a wonderful golf career at SLHS. She is a three-time district champion, has helped her team obtain the 1st team all-region recognition and is a state finalist team member. Just this past May, she won the 6A UIL State Girls Golf Championship, bringing home a well-deserved trophy. In the classroom, she has been a source of inspiration for her classmates who witness her exceptional dedication to her studies as well as to her sport. Her love for golf is just beginning as she plans to continue her academic and athletic career at the University of Houston this fall.

Equally deserving, Rutherford is known as the greatest two-sport athlete to come out of CRHS, since the school opened in 1999. On the football field, he holds every passing record in the school and district’s history. He was voted the Most Valuable Player in 19-6A as well as the 1st Team All-District Quarterback. As team captain, he led the CRHS Cougars to the regional semifinals for the second straight season. On the baseball field, Rutherford was a three-year team captain and an all-district performer known for collaborating with his teammates to accomplish the best season in CRHS’s history. As an honor roll student, he has become a role model for the underclassmen, junior high students and elementary kids. Rutherford will be attending Stephen F. Austin University to continue his academic and athletic career.

Maelynn Kim

Katy ISD Female Athlete of the Year



Gavin Rutherford

Katy ISD Male Athlete of the Year