Fort Bend County Fair 2023 Entertainment Lineup

The Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo has announced its 2023 entertainment lineup. Six musical acts will be in concert, providing crowd-pleasing entertainment throughout the Fair’s run. From September 29 to October 8, artists representing the Texas Music scene, Traditional Country, and the Latin genre will take the stage. “The entertainment lineup truly has something for everyone. Talented artists will bring their music and deliver an outstanding show for our fairgoers. It will be a spectacular fair run,” says Jennifer Williams, 2023 Fort Bend County Fair Association President.

Houston raised, Josh Ward will kick off our Fair on Friday, September 29. Ward amassed seven consecutive #1 hits on the Texas Regional Radio Chart and continues to tour from Texas to Tennessee. Josh, a well-versed songsmith, last played out at our Fair in 2012.

The Texas Music trend-setter, Josh Abbott Band, will take the stage on Saturday, September 30. With over 300,000 album sales and 2.4 million monthly Spotify listens, JAB’s fan base remains loyal. The Texas Music mainstay always draws a huge crowd and continues to tour coast-to-coast as a seven-member band.

On Sunday, October 1, the incredibly talented and Grammy-nominated La Energia Norteña, aka The Energy Boys, will bring their Latin sounds to the stage. From cumbia to romantic norteño, the popular six-member band from Dallas, Texas, has over a million Facebook followers and a variety of Spanish and English language video collaborations that will impress any music lover. Their Mexican regional band sound includes the accordion and the saxophone. This will be their debut appearance at our Fair.

Southall, the band formerly known as Read Southall Band, will be in concert on Friday, October 6. The powerhouse singer/songwriter out of Oklahoma will bring his incredible talents to the Fair. Southall continues bringing sonic inspirations to the Red Dirt Music scene.

Known as a traditional country troubadour, Tracy Byrd will be performing on Saturday, October 7. Byrd has had six albums certified gold and earned with his song “The Keeper of the Stars” an Academy of Country Music’s “Song of the Year” award in 1995. Tracy is always a fan favorite at the Fair.

And to close out the 2023 Fort Bend County Fair, the legendary music group and ten-time Grammy winner, Asleep at the Wheel, will take the stage on Sunday, October 8. Since 1970, the band has been a staple in Western swing and honky-tonk country. Ray Benson is the founder and heartbeat of the iconic band. Through the years, they have continued to grow their fan base reaching all generations.

The Fort Bend County Fair Association is on a mission to help youth achieve their educational goals. The Fair in 2022 provided over $1.4 million in generated revenue through their four auctions (jr livestock, art, freezer, and heifer replacement) and scholarship program. During the fair’s run, there will be 11 livestock shows with over 500 exhibitors.

Make plans to come out and enjoy live music and everything the Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo offers from September 29 to October 8. BBQ cookoff weekend is the weekend prior, running from September 22 -23. All concerts are included in the ticket price and are on sale at fortbendcountyfair.com.