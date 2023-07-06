The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Business & Professional Division is hosting “CyberSafe”. Join us on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, from 11:30 – 1:00PM, as we hear from our expert John Brewer, as he will inform our members how to keep their business cyber safe. John Brewer is currently the Chief of Economic Crimes in the Fort Bend District Attorney’s Office. He has also been a prosecutor for 30 years in Harris and Fort Bend County.

Some of the Topics will include:

Fraud Trends

Business Email Scams

Embezzlement

Prevention

Moderated by: Darrell W. Groves, FBCC Business & Professional Division Chair, DWG CPA LLC

Event registration is open for Fort Bend Chamber Members. Event Sponsor: $500, includes company logo on all event marketing materials and chamber social platforms, invitation for five guests, and recognition during event. For an Individual Member, the event is $25. Individuals can register for this event by clicking here . Details of upcoming events can be found at www.FortBendChamber.com or contact Paige Hitchcock at 281-566-2152 or paige@fortbendcc.org .

The Business & Professional Division of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is under the leadership of Chair, Darrell W. Groves, CPA, DWG CPA PLLC. The Business & Professional Division is committed to helping members achieve their professional goals. We do this by offering business-oriented programs and roundtables and encouraging participation in other Chamber functions.