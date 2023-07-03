Sunday Evening Conversations on Creation Continue…
Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church in Houston invites you to a monthly environmental education web meeting series whose theme in 2023 is Interconnection.
Sunday, August 27, 6 p.m. central, online
Join Robert E. Mace, Ph.D., P.G., Executive Director & Chief Water Policy Officer of The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment, to understand climate-water interconnections. There’s a saying in climate circles: If climate is the shark, water is its teeth. Water is a key part of storing and transferring energy and in providing key climatic feedback for temperature and precipitation around the globe. Besides climate, water is interconnected to people through health, agriculture, transportation, industry, power, commercial fishing, and recreation as well as through the environment. In this presentation, Dr. Mace will use the water cycle as the pathway to present the climate-water interconnection and discuss how a warming planet affects each part of the cycle. He will also discuss how the climate-water nexus has affected our interactions with water and what the future may hold and will then tie the discussion to current events and to the bigger picture of what awaits us in the future. Time for interactive Q&A with the speaker will be provided. Please register for this talk on www.eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/climate-water-interconnection-what-it-is-what-it-means-for-our-future-tickets-669339862547. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.