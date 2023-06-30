The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Launches Multi-Agency Partnership for DWI Initiative Ahead of Independence Day Weekend

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Harris County Constables, Houston Police Department, American Automobile Association (AAA) and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) are joining forces ahead of the Independence Day holiday weekend to crack down on drunk drivers across the county.

As one of the largest counties in the United States, Harris County recognizes the need for proactive measures to promote responsible behavior on the roads. The Multi-Agency Partnership for DWI Initiative seeks to raise awareness, deter potential offenders, and enhance enforcement efforts through a comprehensive approach to combating impaired driving.

Harris County has had one of the country’s highest DWI fatality crash rates for several years. The initiative will focus on preventing alcohol and drug-related traffic incidents and saving lives. Dozens of peace officers will be out in full force to identify and arrest motorists that make the choice to get behind the wheel while under the influence.

“The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to protecting the lives of our residents and visitors. This partnership represents our firm commitment to address the serious issue of impaired driving head-on.” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. “By working collaboratively with our partner agencies and creating a unified front against DWI incidents, we strive to ensure a safer and more enjoyable Independence Day weekend for everyone.”

Independence Day weekend is traditionally a time of celebration, marked by gatherings, fireworks, and social activities. Unfortunately, it is also a time when the number of alcohol-related incidents tends to rise. With the Multi-Agency Partnership for DWI Initiative, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office is taking proactive steps to prevent accidents, injuries, and loss of life resulting from impaired driving.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office urges all community members to play an active role in promoting responsible behavior. This includes using designated drivers, ride-sharing services, or public transportation when planning to consume alcohol. The public is encouraged to report any suspected impaired drivers they encounter on the roads, ensuring swift and appropriate action is taken to prevent potential accidents. Drivers suspected of being impaired will be subject to field sobriety tests and no-refusal blood draws.

The initiative will allow law enforcement to fast-track the process of investigating a drunk driver.