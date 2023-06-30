Sen. Cruz Statement on Supreme Court’s Decisions in Affirmative Action Cases

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) released a statement today following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decisions in the cases Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard College and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina.

Sen. Cruz said, “Today, the Supreme Court upheld the 14th Amendment rights of Asian-Americans and ruled that Harvard and the University of North Carolina’s explicit and egregious policies of racially discriminating against Asian-Americans and other students are unconstitutional. Both Harvard and UNC have had long and ugly traditions of discrimination—Harvard with its anti-Jewish quotas in the 20thcentury and UNC with racial segregation—that made it impossible for a prospective student to be judged on his or her own merit, rather than their skin color or religious background. These universities eventually ended these forms of overt discrimination, instead substituting them for a different, more subtle form of discrimination in Affirmative Action. Today the Supreme Court has ended our country’s long and failed experiment with racial quotas and government-sanctioned racial discrimination, and, in the process, restored some measure of objectivity and fairness to the college admissions process. This is a great day for all Americans.”