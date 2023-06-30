Recap of Southampton FC’s Disappointing 2022/23 EPL Campaign



Credit: User890899 – Wikimedia Commons

Without question, in the past four decades, the English Premier League has garnered unmatched global football acclaim. Its thrilling, fiercely competitive games, exceptional players, and iconic clubs have enthralled football fans worldwide, and thanks to its widespread international TV coverage, devoted supporters, and effective marketing strategies, the EPL has surged to unparalleled popularity.

The 2022-23 EPL season marked an exciting year of competitive association football in England, the 143rd consecutive one that kicked off in July 2022, a unique start due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which took place from November 20th to December 18th.

At the bottom of the table, in a tightly contested relegation battle, Southampton’s eleven-year stint in the top flight came to an end. The Saints got relegated to the Championship level. Despite notable away draws against Arsenal and Manchester United, their struggles at home and managerial changes proved costly. So, for Saints fans, the second half of 2022 and the first of 2023 were super stressful for residents of the northernmost point of Southampton Water, particularly when they checked the weekly result sheet, since they primarily got disappointed to learn the Premier League’s Southampton today’s match outcome, each weekend.

What Should Get Emphasized for the Upcoming Championship Run?

The biggest challenge for Southampton FC in the upcoming 2023-24 season will be the extensive revamp of the squad following their relegation to the Championship. The result of the relegation will, without question, lead to many player departures, as the club will face sizeable budget cuts due to the lower expected income.

Hence, incoming director of football Jason Wilcox will have his hands full. So, adjusting to a new playing style under yet another manager, possibly Russell Martin from Swansea City, will undoubtedly, require patience and time. According to most pundits, the focus for the upcoming season should be on fostering dominating possession and recruiting players who excel in that style of play. On top of this, the club must address the departure of key staff members while streamlining the squad to guarantee a successful transition and alleviate pressure on the owners, Sport Republic, the London-based sports investment firm.

The Peaks and Valleys of the 2022-23 Season

In the 2022-23 season, Southampton FC experienced a few highs amidst primarily loads of lows. One of the memorable highlights for the club was their February victory against Chelsea, which came as a surprise considering a previous 2-1 loss to Wolves. At that time, Ruben Selles brought a renewed sense of hope, providing fans with a much-needed boost.

However, the 2022-23 campaign got marred by numerous setbacks, making relegation seem inevitable. The home game against Fulham, which sealed the team’s fate in mid-May, stood out as a particularly impactful moment due to their lackluster performance and the somber atmosphere that ruled St Mary’s Stadium that day.

Top Moment of the Past Season

Per most online polls, Stuart Armstrong’s equalizer against Arsenal in October was, without argument, the best moment of the past season. It was a mesmerizing display of teamwork, with a seamless transition from the back, starting from Bazunu. It was a rare and remarkable sight, showcasing the team’s composure and fluidity, acting as a highlight exemplifying Southampton’s unreached potential to continuously compete with the best.