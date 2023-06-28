Midsummer Fest: Concert Featuring Kevin Fowler and Roger Creager Benefiting Christ Clinic Save the date for Midsummer Fest, an extraordinary Texas country music event that combines the love for music with the spirit of community. Proudly presented by title sponsor title sponsor Mitchell Rubin, CFP, the concert will take place on July 22nd, 2023, at the Great Southwest Equestrian Center in Katy from 6 PM to 10 PM.

Headlining the event are the dynamic duo Dos Borrachos, comprised of Texas Country stars Kevin Fowler and Roger Creager, whose captivating performances have garnered a loyal fanbase across Texas and the nation. Adding to the excitement, The Huser Brothers Band from Waco will open the show with their infectious blend of country and rock ’n’ roll.

This spectacular show not only promises a memorable experience but also supports a worthy cause. Midsummer Fest benefits Christ Clinic, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing essential healthcare services to uninsured and underinsured individuals and families in Katy, TX and beyond. By attending the event, concertgoers will contribute to the betterment of their community and help ensure access to vital healthcare services for those in need!

Tickets for this event can be purchased through the official Midsummer Fest Website www.midsummerfestkaty.com. So, grab your boots, gather your friends, and come together to enjoy fantastic music while making a real difference in our community. Let’s create a night of joy, unity, and support for our community that will be remembered for years to come!

Additional Sponsors: Memorial Hermann Katy, Harry & Pam Chapman Foundation, Austin Industries and Walker Engineering

