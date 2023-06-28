Library Hosts Musical Storytelling Performance Of “King Rhythm”

In conjunction with Fort Bend County Libraries’ 2023 Summer Reading Challenge, the Cinco Ranch Branch Library will host a musical performance of “‘King Rhythm,” for youth in grades 1 through 5 ONLY, on Wednesday, July 12, beginning at 2:00 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy. A second performance will take place at 3:00 pm.

In this interactive performance by Young Audiences of Houston teaching artists Hope Shiver and David Keepman, of “Voices from the Past,” journey through African-American history via popular musical styles. Selected audience members will be invited to don costumes and pantomime, becoming loveable characters Bluesy, Jazzy, and others.

A highly acclaimed musician and storyteller, Shiver makes regular appearances with Houston Grand Opera. She has also performed with the Houston Symphony Orchestra and the St. Louis Symphony, and she has acting credits on stage and screen.

Shiver’s husband, actor and musician David Keepman, provides musical accompaniment, and together they form the musical storytelling duo of Voices from the Past.

Made possible by a grant funded by Young Audiences of Houston, the performance is suitable for families with children in grades 1 through 5.