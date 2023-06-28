Commissioner Andy Meyers celebrates International Yoga Day with Fort Bend residents

Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers and about 100 residents celebrated International Yoga Day at Telfair Grounds on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Commissioner Meyers took part in the session as professional certified yoga instructors led participants through an hour-long workout that started at 8 a.m.

“It was a wonderful event, that celebrated an international practice widely used by many County residents,” Meyers said. “I was pleased to participate with so many neighbors. It was hot, but we had a great time!”

“It was a very well-organized event. I enjoyed doing yoga on the natural green lawn,” said participant Vijay Pallod. “The selection of teachers was the best.”

Photographer Navin Mediwala captured the event on his camera.

“Observing all the Yoga sessions I have photographed over the years, this one is tops in terms of clear and precise instructions by professional yoga instructors,” Mediwala said.

The word Yoga means to join or unite, symbolizing the union of body and consciousness. It is a total mind-body workout that combines strengthening and stretching poses with deep breathing and meditation or relaxation. Health experts say Yoga improves strength and flexibility.

Yoga originated in ancient India as a physical, mental, and spiritual practice. It has been celebrated worldwide since 2015 following its inception by the United National General Assembly at the suggestion of Narendra Modi, India’s Prime Minister.

Professional instructor Smitha Mallaiah told participants that Yoga is India’s gift to the world.

“Yoga enhances self-awareness, mindfulness, and emotional well-being, leading to greater empathy and compassion, and promoting social harmony, peace, and sustainable living. Yoga is a practice that is not limited to one day,” Mallaiah said.