Cinco Ranch Branch Library Presents “Introduction To Canva” Class

The Adult Services staff at Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library will present a basic “Introduction to Canva” class on Wednesday, July 12, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm, in the Computer Lab of the library, located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy.

Canva is a free, online graphic-design tool. Canva’s easy-to-use interface provides access to millions of photographs, graphics, and fonts, enabling the user to create designs for web or print. Learn how this tool can be used to create blog graphics, Facebook covers, flyers, posters, invitations, presentations, and more.