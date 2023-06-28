Celebrating Musical Theater At Miller—A Celebrate Miller 100Th Event

Featuring Tuts Which Debuted At Miller 55 Years Ago

The season-long celebration continues this July at Miller Outdoor Theatre with the return of one of Houston’s most beloved performing arts groups and one that was born 55 years ago at Miller. Theatre Under the Stars brings musical theater back July 11 – 15 with its performance of A Celebration of Houston Stories and Songs. In addition, families can also enjoy two nights of extra family fun July 14-15 during a Celebrate Miller 100th event.

Celebrating all things theater, a slate of experiential pre-show activities is in store with a nod to some of the great musical theater over the years. Get ready to sing-along with everyone’s favorite mermaid. Pull out the bobby socks, pink jackets, and give the hand jive a go with Miller’s Pink Lady. Take a spin in a T-bird, one of many epic photo installations. Take a magic carpet ride with Jasmine. Uncover your inner artist while painting a portion of a huge interactive mural being created on site by muralists Caroline Truong on July 14 and by Gbenga Ayeni on July 15. Plus snap a photo in a 7-foot cake. The show before the show begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by TUTS: A Celebration of Houston Stories and Songs at 8:30 p.m.

“TUTS has long been a favorite of Miller audiences,” explained Miller Outdoor Theatre Managing Director, Cissy Segall Davis. Founded in 1968, TUTS was born at Miller Outdoor Theatre…. its first ever performance was September 15, 1968, featuring Bells are Ringing. That performance established a long rich history of bringing musical theatre to the public. The pandemic interrupted that history of every year since 1968, so we are thrilled to welcome them back to the stage during our 100th season. Over the years, TUTS has made Houston theatre history with productions like South Pacific where a giant swimming pool was built in the orchestra pit, along with productions like Gone with the Wind the musical where live horses pranced in front of the stage and fireworks represented the burning of Atlanta,” remarked Segall Davis.

“TUTS has always pushed the envelope bringing phenomenal productions all free of charge to the Miller audience. So, we are of course thrilled to have them return to the stage as part of our season-long celebration,” added Segall Davis.

Featured muralists shown left to right: Caroline Truong live onsite at Miller Outdoor Theatre on July 14 and Gbenga Ayeni on July 15.

Be sure to join Miller Outdoor Theatre during its season-long celebration. With 120 diverse performances scheduled until November 11 including the season finale with a one-of-kind collaboration between Bella Gaia and William Close & the Earth Harp Collective there’s something for everyone. And every performance at Miller Outdoor Theatre is free of charge.

