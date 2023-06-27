A Collaboration between the Central Fort Bend Chamber and the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce

The Central Fort Bend Chamber and the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce will present the 2023 State of the County with Fort Bend County Judge KP George on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. This collaborative luncheon will be held at the Houston Marriott Sugar Land, 16090 City Walk Sugar Land from 7:30 AM to 9:30 AM.

This year’s State of the County theme is, “Fort Bend County: Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Present…Advancing Towards the Future.” The Judge will provide details on the County’s accomplishments, progress, and future.

The 2023 State of the County Title Sponsor is Costello, Inc and the Platinum Sponsor is NewQuest Properties. Presenting Sponsors include ABHR, AUTOARCH Architects, CivilCorp, LLC, GFL Environmental Inc., Huitt-Zollars, Jamail & Smith Construction, LP, Johnson Development Corp., KCI Technologies, Inc, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic, Omega Engineers, Inc., Othon Engineering, PGAL and Planned Community Developers. Event Underwriters include Aguirre & Fields, BGE, EHRA Engineering, Frost Bank – Rosenberg, Halff Associates, Houston Association of Realtors, Houston Community College, HR Green, Kaluza, Inc., Linebarger Law Firm, LLP, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital, Ninyo & Moore, US Global Fuels, Woolpert and Zarinkelk Engineering Services, Inc.

Sponsor as of 6/26/2023.