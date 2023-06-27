Sen. Cruz Condemns Biden Administration Antisemitic Discrimination Against Israel

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, released the following statement after the Biden administration instated a boycott against scientific and technological cooperation with Jews living in Judea and Samaria.

Sen. Cruz said, “Joe Biden and Biden administration officials are pathologically obsessed with undermining Israel. Since day one of their administration they have launched campaigns against our Israeli allies that are granular, whole of government, and done in secret.

“This new boycott of Israeli Jews is yet another example. The State Department is telling the entire U.S. government not to cooperate with Jews in Judea and Samaria. And of course it was sent to Congress in secret, and only revealed because reporters found out.

“The Biden administration defends funding scientific research in Wuhan with the Chinese Communist Party, but they’re discriminating against and banning cooperation with Jews based on where they live.

“I will do everything possible to reverse this decision and prohibit such antisemitic discrimination by the U.S. government in the future.