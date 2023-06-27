NAM Announces 2023 Bowl-A-Thon

Northwest Assistance Ministries’ annual Bowl-a-thon is underway. NAM announced the official details for their annual event this week. Here’s everything you need to know.

NAM’s annual Bowl-a-thon will take place on Friday, August 4th, and Saturday, August 5th. Times are TBD as of now, but the event will be held at the Bowlero Willowbrook location off TX 249. There will be an entry fee of $50 per person with a maximum of 5 members on a team. There will be three age divisions all of which are unisex. The three age divisions are adults 18+, teens 13-17, and kids 12 & under.

NAM has announced there will be a trophy for the top fundraising team and individual. There will also be a trophy for high scores in each category. This year’s event is once again graciously sponsored by H-E-B and Loyalty Plumbing. Both sponsors are long-time supporters of NAM.

“The Bowl-a-thon is one of NAM’s favorite events each year,” says Chief Advancement Officer, Brian Carr. “We are planning to make this year’s Bowl-a-thon even more special in honor of NAM’s 40th Anniversary.”

To sign-up for the 2023 Bowl-a-thon or view this year’s prizes, please visit www.namonline.org/bowl or contact Samantha Anchia at sanchia@namonline.org or 281-885-4609.

Northwest Assistance Ministries is a non-profit, community-based social service agency that strives to meet basic human needs through Neighbors Helping Neighbors. NAM provides assistance in areas such as food, shelter, health, education and domestic violence awareness and intervention. During its last fiscal year, NAM touched the lives of more than 122,000 people through its many programs and services.