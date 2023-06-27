Louisiana has Become a Weekend Getaway for Bettors in Dallas

When it comes to the rules and regulations around online gaming, it can all get a little complicated. There are lots of different rules and they vary from state to state. This means that any state that doesn’t allow gaming, has to accept that their residents will probably look elsewhere.

Online gaming did make things a little easier until the rules were attributed to online gaming too. Bettors can bet at BetMGM online but only if their state allows. Some bettors try and get around these tight restrictions by using a VPN to disguise their real whereabouts.

As for those who prefer to do their gaming in real life, well some of them decide to travel out of state to get their games in. It’s a much bigger trip for some than others but if you love a good game, it could be worth the travel.

Let’s take a deeper look at how the rules differentiate between Dallas and Louisiana and how this has impacted both places.

Rules for gambling in Dallas

Dallas, Texas has come complicated rules when it comes to gaming. There are some games that are legal and enjoyed by a lot of people. However, there is still a sizable list of gaming that is still very much illegal.

The lottery is still legal in Texas and is in most places in the country. This could be for a number of reasons but one of the most convincing is that a vast proportion of the money that people spend on the lottery goes to good causes.

It’s therefore seen as more of a charitable donation than it is about gaming itself. There’s also far less of a chance at winning. Other charitable forms of gaming such as charitable bingo and raffles are also legal as they’re seen to be harmless.

Sports betting is where it gets confusing. Betting on horse racing and greyhound racing is legal and is a relatively normal pastime. However, any other kind of sports betting is very much illegal. This might seem a little backward as there’s far less harm in betting on football than there is on animal races but that is where the law is and looks to remain for some time.

There are actually three federally recognised tribes who each legally run a casino in Texas. There’s one in El Paso, Livingston and in Eagle Pass so there is somewhere for the gaming fans to flock to if they wish.

Rules for gambling in Louisiana

In Louisiana the rules for gambling are very different indeed. Horse racing is still legal in Louisiana, but greyhound racing has been prohibited. There is an argument that greyhound racing is seen to be cruel to the animals so this could be why it has been banned.

When it comes to casinos, there is some complication in terms of rules. You are allowed to have a casino on a riverboat (which is the case for a lot of places across the US) and some casinos are allowed in certain jurisdictions. The one thing they can all agree on is that you have to be 21 years of age to do any kind of gambling.

Interestingly, online gambling is still illegal in Louisiana. You can only place bets in the legal casinos that are available. You can place sports bets in these casinos but you’re not permitted to place these online.

These rules could arguably be more confusing than the rules in Dallas but that doesn’t stop people from the Texan state travelling to Louisiana in order to place some bets.

Why people are travelling to Louisiana from Dallas

As Louisiana has much more lenient rules on betting than Texas does, people simply make the trip over there to play. It might be a bit of a drive at around 6 hours, but the flight is relatively short at just under two hours.

The flight prices are relatively reasonable and therefore mean that people can travel there easily and cheaply. It makes for a great weekend getaway for those who would otherwise not be able to indulge in this form of entertainment.

It’s become such a popular thing for the people of Dallas to do that people are commenting on it in the press. Lake Charles is one of the most popular places for people from Texas to visit as it isn’t too far from the border.

At a Gaming Control Board meeting, the Chairman Ronnie Johns thanked their Texan neighbours for bringing them so much extra revenue. Two of the riverboat casinos there made tens of millions of dollars due, in part, to the visitors from Texas as it’s only a short drive away.

Hopefully, in the coming years, we’ll see some more concrete changes in the gaming laws. But until then, it looks like people will continue to travel from state to state for their gaming needs.