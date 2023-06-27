Houston Livestock Show And Rodeo™ Awards Texas High School Students Nearly $10 Million In Scholarships

Today, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials announced the 494 students who received a scholarship from the organization’s educational program. These scholarships are part of the Rodeo’s $14.2 million in scholarships and total annual commitment of more than $22.5 million in educational funding and are awarded to students across the state of Texas.

“As a result of the tremendous support received from our volunteers, staff, donors, auction buyers and our generous community, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is humbled and filled with deep gratitude, to present these scholarships to an absolutely remarkable group of Texas students,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO. “The pride we feel for these scholars is immeasurable—they’ve achieved greatness and exceeded all expectations. And it’s all made possible by the boundless generosity of our donors, enabling us to provide unwavering support for these students as they forge ahead on their educational journey.”

These 494 recipients represent most of the Rodeo’s scholarship programs, including Area Go Texan, Exhibitor, Hildebrand Family, Houston Area, Military and School Art scholarships. Each student received $20,000 to apply toward a four-year undergraduate degree, for a total scholarship commitment of nearly $10 million.

Among the scholarship recipients, 68% are female, while 32% are male. Notably, 23% of these scholars will be the first in their families to graduate from high school, and an additional 29% will be the first in their families to attend college. These scholars will attend 40 different Texas colleges and universities, and the top three schools these students will be attending are Texas A&M University, The University of Texas at Austin, and University of Houston. These students have chosen 114 different fields of study, with the top chosen majors being biology, nursing, and computer science.

Additional information about the Rodeo’s continued educational commitment can be found at rodeohouston.com.