The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Infrastructure Planning Division will host an informative event titled “Diving Deep into the Gulf Coast Rail District” with Carol Abel Lewis, Ph.D., Professor and Emeritus Director of CTTR Transportation Studies at Texas Southern University, on Tuesday, July 18th from 7:30 AM – 9:00 AM at the Fort Bend Chamber.

Topics Include:

US 90A Corridor

Westpark BRT Extension from Harris County to Fort Bend County

The Houston Area Rail Transformation

This event is sponsored by: Costello, Inc.

Sponsors as of 6/22/2023.

Registration is open and exclusive for members only. Event Sponsor: $500, includes company name featured on all marketing materials, social media platforms and chamber website, a unique registration page branded with company logo, recognition during the event, five (5) guest invitations, and a representative of your organization will have the option to give a brief introduction. Individual Member Reservations are $25. At the Door Member Reservations are $40. Register today at www.FortBendChamber.com or contact Paige Hitchcock at 281-566-2152 or Paige@fortbendcc.org .

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce Infrastructure Planning Division, under the leadership of Chair, Trisha Frederick with Costello, Inc. educates and advocates for transportation, infrastructure and development programs throughout the region that promote opportunities for investment that encourage an improved quality of life in our region.