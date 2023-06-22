Commissioner Andy Meyers secures $1.5 million for critical Meadows Place infrastructure repairs

A City of Meadows Place wastewater treatment plant that is more than 40 years old and in critical need of refurbishment will get some much-needed upgrades thanks to $1.5 million of federal funding secured by Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers.

Meadows Place relies on its wastewater treatment plant to serve the City’s 5,000 residents and businesses. While the required repairs are extensive, when completed the plant will be more environmentally friendly and energy efficient. Additionally, it will be modernized with digital controls and will fully comply with state water quality standards.

“I like to find innovative solutions and work with others to help solve problems,” Commissioner Meyers said. “So, when Mayor Charles Jessup asked for help funding this project, I immediately got to work securing this grant to help defray the cost to Meadows Place residents.”

Meyers secured funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, which will cover a significant portion of the project’s cost.

“This grant solves an immediate environmental concern and infrastructure need, while also reducing the cost to Meadows Place taxpayers. I am very thankful to Commissioner Meyers for his work securing this funding for the project,” Mayor Jessup said. “We are a small municipality, so Commissioner Meyers’s help is instrumental in helping cover the cost to upgrade this facility and extending its operation for the next couple of decades!”

Meadows Place is one-square-mile in size, created in 1967 and incorporated in 1983.

