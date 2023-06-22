Bayou City Art Festival Announces Featured Artist for Downtown 2023: Michelle McDowell Smith

Save the Date: October 14-15, 2023

Bayou City Art Festival, produced by the Art Colony Association, Inc., announced the Bayou City Art Festival Downtown featured artist is Michelle McDowell Smith , a mixed media artist from Roanoke, VA. Smith along with 250 artists from around the country, representing 19 different disciplines, will showcase their art at Bayou City Art Festival Downtown on Saturday-Sunday, October 14-15, 2023.

Michelle McDowell Smith is a Jacksonville, FL native, now living in Roanoke, VA. She strives to create pieces that have a familiar narrative yet still convey a fresh look and allow for the unexpected. She uses acrylic paint, mixed media materials such as paper, handmade linoleum stamps, sewing patterns, maps, old letters, pages from books, and more.

Smith graduated summa cum laude from the Savannah College of Art and Design with a major in illustration and minor in art history.

Located in Sam Houston Park and along Allen Parkway, Bayou City Art Festival Downtown provides unique art experiences and education for the greater Houston area, while supporting local organizations and promoting the impact that art has on the Houston community. As one of the top art festivals in the country, the outdoor gallery provides patrons with the opportunity to meet artists, view original works, and purchase one-of-a-kind art, world-class paintings, prints, jewelry, sculptures, functional art and more.

The festival features two entertainment stages, a food truck park, beverage stations throughout the festival, and art installations. Guests will enjoy Houston’s skyline views while visiting the festival’s wine garden, craft beer garden, and Art Bar. In the Active Imagination Zone, the festival’s nonprofit partners will host hands-on art activities for all ages.

In addition, the Bayou City Art Festival is showcasing the Collegiate Art Collective, a collection of art composed of six Houston-area college art students. Collegiate Art Collective artists will represent their school’s art program, meet with potential art collectors and buyers, and participate in one of the top juried art festivals in the country.

For the ultimate art lover, Bayou City Art Festival will offer a limited availability VIP ticket experience, which will include a tented oasis with light bites, and complimentary beer, wine, and other beverages. The relaxing setting under a canopy of trees will feature roaming musicians, artistic décor, a phone charging station, and more. VIPs will receive all-day access to the VIP area, along with VIP parking.

A portion of the proceeds from Bayou City Art Festival Downtown will benefit the festival’s nonprofit partners. Online early bird tickets will be available August 15, 2023 at www.bayoucityartfestival.com . Online pre-purchased tickets are required to enter the festival. Physical tickets will not be sold at the gate and can only be purchased online.