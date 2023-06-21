Texas Game Wardens Assist Perryton Tornado Response

On Thursday June 15 Texas Game Wardens responded to a strong thunderstorm that developed into an EF3 tornado striking the town of Perryton. In addition to causing widespread property damage, the storm claimed three lives and injured hundreds of others. Through the aftermath, Wardens remained on scene assisting local and state first responders with search and rescue efforts as well as traffic enforcement and community support.

“The destruction caused by the tornado is very surreal. It ripped through Perryton and did not discriminate. It has deeply affected so many people’s lives,” said Ochiltree County Game Warden Jeremy Schwalk. “I’m proud to be a part of such a resilient community that has come together, without fail, in moments of need. This is a humbling experience and as a community we are eager to rebuild the city we love so much.”

Due to the devastation caused by the tornado, Texas Governor Greg Abbott traveled to Perryton and signed a disaster declaration for Ochiltree County on Saturday, June 17. Texas Game Wardens will remain on scene in Perryton for the next several days assisting local and state partners with law enforcement services as the people of Perryton continue cleanup and rebuilding efforts.