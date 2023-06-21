Aristoi Classical Academy – Katy Girls Win Inaugural Flag Football Championship

Aristoi Classical Academy proudly announces the Girls Flag Football League Championship win on Sunday, May 21st. The Houston Texans hosted the inaugural Girls Flag League Championship final at the Houston Methodist Training Center. The Aristoi Griffins took on Lifestyle Christian School Victors in a thrilling matchup. Professional football players attended the inaugural girls’ flag football league championship game to cheer on and support the young ladies participating.

The Aristoi coaches included Head Coach, Courtney Garcia, Offensive Coach, Seth Thompson, Defensive Coach, Terry Boling, and Assistant Coach, Doug Thompson. The extraordinary Aristoi coaches led the team to the trophy, with a final score of 26-6.

Aristoi Classical Academy teaches that a strong body makes the mind strong. The student athletes learn and portray perseverance, teamwork, and leadership on and off the field. Aristoi quarterback, Emily Hovis, successfully had three touchdowns and no interceptions for 125 yards. MVP of the game, Valetina Bousleiman, scored three touchdowns, one 53-yard run, and two 20-yard touchdown receptions for a total of 110 yards. Additional highlights from the game include Abrianna Parks, with eight receptions for 45 yards; Selah Thompson, with three rushes for 42 yards; Maddie Sinitiere, with two catches for 15 yards; and Gracie Garcia, with seven receptions for 20 yards and a ten-yard dash for a total of 30 yards. Aristoi’s defensive standouts were Gracie Garcia, Selah Thompson, Zoe Williams, and Valentina Bousleiman. Overall, the Lady Griffins completed an undefeated season going 7-0 in the league.

Terry Boling, Athletic Director, Aristoi Classical Academy – Katy, enthusiastically explained how grateful he feels for the opportunity that was given to Aristoi Classical Academy to participate in the inaugural girls flag football league season. The Aristoi Lady Griffins as well as the Aristoi community will cherish this experience for many years to come.

About Aristoi Classical Academy

Aristoi Classical Academy is a tuition-free, public charter school offering classical education for Kindergarten through 12th grades. Aristoi has an enrollment of more than 1,300 students at its Katy and Cypress campuses. Encouraging students to develop a passion for learning

and providing them with the means to become responsible citizens of virtuous character is Aristoi’s mission. The School’s philosophy is not only to inform students but also to form them, to form each individual person with character and virtue. Classical education embraces the study of literature, history, math, science, languages, poetry, drama, and art.

Written by Dianne Gonzalez