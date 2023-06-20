Special Pals Needs Your Help!

Their power has gone out a couple of times and when it does the hundreds of animals have no AC (or heat in the cold moments). When the power is out, they have no water because they run on a well so if there is no power it does not work to pump the water.

When the power goes out, they also lose all the vaccines in the refrigerator because they were not at an acceptable temp. This is a big loss of hundreds of dollars. Special Pals has to close for business due to these power outages and animals don’t find their homes.

Special Pals is asking the community to come together and help this awesome non-profit with a generator, and repairs to their building.

What we need: Do you know someone who can help us get a generator? Or we need to raise the money to buy one and have installed. These commercial grade generators are not cheap and unfortunately, they just don’t have the money to purchase one. We have never had one and we have just handled business as needed but how long can we keep doing this?

If you have been to Special Pals you know our building is old. We need a lot of repairs and often. Our building has adopted thousands of animals into their loving home. Our building provided a safe haven for animals to come while they waited to find their best friend. We would love a new building but for now we make due with what we have and that is ok. We are still helping the homeless pets in the community and surrounding areas.

If you know someone who can help us please email director@specialpals.org. If you can donate to help us afford a generator, we would appreciate that as well. A minimum of 1,500 pets (dogs and cats) go through Special Pals Rescue and Shelter each year, finding their forever homes. They also have a Wellness Clinic for the community, low cost (or no cost spray & Neuters), emergency boarding for rescues , and so much more. Special Pals is on just over three acres, and they have a big cat house, so the cats are not in cages and nice size dog runs (inside and out). This is not your standard animal shelter. It is impressive and they are asking the community’s help.