Available to Over 31,000 Homes, Fidium’s Fiber-based Internet is Changing the Way Residences of Katy Game, Stream and Chill

Fiber is the ideal technology for multi-device streaming and gaming with a gig of symmetrical internet service available to residents for just $70 per month

With industry-leading speeds, fiber reliability, and the ability to power bandwidth-hungry gaming and streaming applications like, Netflix, YouTube, AppleTV, Twitch, Discord and many others, which is ushering in a new era of entertainment.

Lengthy buffering, pixelated screens and untimely service interruptions from low quality internet service can be the difference between having an enjoyable gaming or streaming experience and a ruined evening or weekend. Fiber internet’s lightning-fast speeds and unparalleled performance are revolutionizing how we consume and enjoy our favorite shows and online games.

Moreover, fiber internet has paved the way for 4K and even 8K streaming, allowing viewers to witness every detail of their favorite shows and movies with astonishing clarity. Virtual reality (VR) experiences are also taking off, transporting users to immersive digital realms where they can interact with their favorite characters and explore new dimensions.

But fiber internet isn’t just about lightening fast streaming; it has also taken the gaming world by storm. The global game market revenue for 2021 was $178.2 billion and nearly $200 billion in 2022, according to Gamingscan , a gaming news and statistics publisher. Gamers are experiencing an entirely new level of immersion and excitement as fiber internet nearly eliminates the lag and latency issues that often plague online gaming.

With near-instantaneous response times, players are able to engage in fast-paced multiplayer battles, explore vast virtual worlds, and compete in eSports tournaments with friends, old and new. In fact, according to an Entertainment Software Association report :

78% of the gamers in the U.S. agree that online gaming plays a huge part in building new friendships and relationships

90% of U.S. gamers report getting joy out of gaming

87% of them saying that video games provide mental stimulation

Fiber internet is leveling up the gaming experience and creating a whole new generation of virtual heroes and friends.

Fidium Fiber, a customer-centered, fiber broadband service offering symmetrical multi-gig speeds, is bringing the future of entertainment to Katy communities with affordable fiber-based broadband service.

For more information on fiber’s impacts on gaming and streaming, read the Fidium Fiber blog “ Zombie Apocalypse? Not if Fidium Can Help It. The Benefits of Fiber for Gamers .”