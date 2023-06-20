Alvin Community College Receives $350,000 Workforce Training Grant 

Alvin Community College received a $350,000 Texas Talent Connection (TTC) grant from the Office of Governor Greg Abbott to support innovative education and workforce skills training programs that lead to successful job placement, increased wages, and improved job retention. The grant supports the New Beginnings Project, a reentry program by Alvin Community College in partnership with Lee College, to assist second-chance individuals with classes that lead degrees and certifications in the Workforce Solutions Gulf Coast , Brazos Valley , Capital Area , Coastal Bend , Deep East Texas , Heart of Texas , and Rural Capital regions.

Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III presented the ceremonial check on behalf of the Office of the Governor Greg Abbott at an event held on the Alvin Community College campus in Alvin, Texas.

“Alvin Community College and Workforce Solutions Gulf Coast are making a difference in the lives of people across Texas by ensuring second-chance individuals receive the skills needed to succeed upon reentry,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “This project demonstrates the leadership for groundbreaking programs to ensure every Texan gets a second chance.”

In 2021, Alvin Community College was first awarded a TTC grant to develop the New Beginnings Project with Lee College to provide second-chance students classes leading to degree/certification in partnership with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice . The colleges will further develop their model program where participants receive the skills needed for high-demand occupations. The program matches regional employers with individuals possessing industry-required skillsets and connects second-chance individuals with support systems in local communities. The project is designed so other colleges across Texas may replicate it to ensure the occupational success of second-chance individuals in high-demand occupations.