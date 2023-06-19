Katy ISD Names New Principals for Existing Schools

When school bells ring for the start of the 2023-2024 academic year, students and families from Morton Ranch Elementary (MRE), Seven Lakes Junior High (SLJH) and Mayde Creek High School (MCHS) will have a new principal to greet them on their first day of school. Superintendent Ken Gregorski announced Lori Maurer as the new principal at Morton Ranch Elementary, Dr. Genevieve Lopardo for Seven Lakes Junior High and Lizzie Herring for Mayde Creek High School.

“All three principals have a wealth of experience and have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to teaching and learning,” said Dr. Ken Gregorski, Superintendent of Schools at Katy ISD. “They are dedicated to ensuring every student can reach their full academic potential,” added Gregorski.

Lori Maurer has 11 years of educational experience, all of which have taken place in Katy ISD. She began her career as a math/science looping teacher at WoodCreek Elementary in 2013. Her methods of developing engaging lesson plans were quickly noticed as she became a math/science instructional coach in 2016. Throughout her career at Katy ISD, she continued to interact effectively with students and staff to promote positive attitudes toward school programs and also contributed to creating and maintaining an encouraging culture at her campus. Maurer’s leadership experience consists of serving as assistant principal at Mayde Creek Elementary (2019-2021), Katy ISD Summer Academic Term (KSAT – Summer 2021) and Rhoads Elementary School (August 2021 to present). These roles prepared Maurer for her first principal role which took place last summer in the KSAT. She will assume her new role on June 15 and will be replacing Deborah Hubble who was recently named Assistant Superintendent for Elementary School Leadership. Maurer holds a Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies and a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from the University of Houston-Victoria.

“I am excited to begin building relationships with the Morton Ranch Elementary family. Our relationships will create a campus community and culture that is centered on a safe and positive environment in which students can explore, be creative and become lifelong learners,” said Lori Maurer.

Dr. Genevieve Lopardo has 22 years of experience in education. She began her career as a band director in 2001 at Briarhill Middle School in Lewisville Independent School District. Six years later she joined Pearland ISD as a counselor at Sam Jamison Middle School. As a counselor, she worked closely with the Anti-Defamation League to implement a ”No Place for Hate” program as well as an anti-bullying program for both students and staff. In 2011, she joined the Katy ISD family as a testing facilitator, training over 200+ staff members on TAKS, STAAR, EOC, AP, PSAT and TELPAS testing. Looking to expand her professional skills, she took on her first leadership role at Seven Lakes Junior High as assistant principal, in 2013. During her eight years at SLJH, she implemented various programs and initiatives at the campus that built upon the culture of the campus. Many of these projects have continued to this day. Her next leadership role began in 2021 and it was just across from her current campus. At Seven Lakes High School, Dr. Lopardo served as an assistant principal as well as Senior Administrator for 860+ graduating seniors. She will be returning to SLJH, this time as principal of the campus beginning June 19. Dr. Lopardo holds a Bachelor of Music Education from Texas Christian University, a Master of Education in School Counseling from the University of Houston-Victoria and a Doctor of Education in Curriculum & Instruction from Texas A&M University.

“Building relationships with students, staff and the community is critical to the success of a school,” said Dr. Genevieve Lopardo. “I have spent ten years with the Seven Lakes community, and I look forward to working with Spartan families to build a solid foundation of trust so that all stakeholders have a voice,” added Dr. Lopardo.

Lizzie Herring has journeyed through the world of education for the past 22 years. She began her love for teaching in August 2001 at Sartartia Middle School in Fort Bend Independent School District as a Life Skills teacher. Looking to continue her contribution to the education of special needs students, in 2006 she transitioned to Travis High School where she took on the role of Special Education Department Chair followed by two promotional roles as assistant principal and associate principal. During the summer of 2011, she was given the opportunity to serve as the Special Education Extended School Year (ESY) principal at Cornerstone Elementary School where she coordinated summer programs for elementary special education students. In November 2019, Herring decided to join the Katy ISD family as an assistant principal at Mayde Creek High School. Four years later, her love for the RAM community earned her a spot as associate principal. It was then that she embarked on various initiatives including the implementation of the campus’ instructional program and the creation of a master schedule framework as the school transitions to a Title I campus. Due to her love for this campus and its school community, Herring will be welcoming students back to school for the 2023-2024 school year, this time as the principal of MCHS. Herring holds a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies as well as a Master of Education with a concentration on Special Education from Texas A&M University. Additionally, she has obtained a principal certification from Concordia University.

“When I arrived at Mayde Creek High School in November 2019, it didn’t take me long to realize that it’s a special place. I quickly understood why Ram Pride Never Dies,” said Lizzie Herring. “I am excited to continue building upon the foundation of Ram Pride in our pursuit of excellence,” added Herring.