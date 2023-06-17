Teens Earn Volunteer-Service Hours At Libraries’ Ya Advisory Councils

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library and Mission Bend Branch Library offer programs specifically designed for high school-aged teens entering grades 9 through 12. The programs provide fun and challenging opportunities for these young adults, who are also encouraged to become active participants in designing and orchestrating new activities for teens in the library system.

Teens can earn volunteer-service hours by participating in FBCL’s Young Adult Advisory Councils, where they can express ideas, help organize upcoming activities, and suggest new programs and books that would be of interest to teens at the library. The July schedule of Young Adult Advisory Council meetings is as follows:

Mission Bend Branch Library – Wednesday, July 5 , 7:00 pm, Conference Room.

– Wednesday, , 7:00 pm, Conference Room. Cinco Ranch Branch Library– Wednesday, July 19, 4:00-5:00 pm, Conference Room.

In addition to the Young Adult Advisory Council meetings, Fort Bend County Libraries will offer the following Young Adult (YA) craft program for the teen community.

YA Craft Night: Cross-stitch Embroidery Bookmarks– Wednesday, July 19, 5:00 pm, Mission Bend Branch Library.

Teens can express their imagination by using basic cross-stitch embroidery to design and create a personalized bookmark. Supplies will be provided.

The activities are free and open to the public. For more information, see Fort Bend County Libraries’ website ( www.fortbend.lib.tx.us ), or call the Cinco Ranch Branch Library (281-395-1311), the Mission Bend Branch Library (832-471-5900), or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).

The Cinco Ranch Branch Library is located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy, and the Mission Bend Branch Library is located at 8421 Addicks Clodine Road in northeast Fort Bend County.