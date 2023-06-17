Sens. Cruz, Rick Scott, and Moran Join Rep. Stefanik In Introducing Make American Flags in America Act on Flag Day

To celebrate Flag Day, June 14, 2023, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), introduced legislation to require American flags displayed on federal property or procured by federal agencies to be manufactured completely in the United States from American materials. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) introduced the legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives.

About the bill, Sen. Cruz said, “The American flag is a symbol of freedom and hope for Texans, Americans, and the world. We should be making our flags in the Land of the Free, and I’m proud to work with Rep. Stefanik to ensure every flag flying over a federal building was manufactured by Americans and made with American materials.”

Sen. Scott said, “I am proud to join my colleagues in leading the Make American Flags in America Act to ensure American flags, bought with American taxpayer dollars, flying over U.S. property of our Federal government are American-made. We did this in Florida when I was governor and it’s time to do it in Washington. There is no reason whatsoever for American taxpayer dollars to be used to buy American flags manufactured in another country. This legislation is a no-brainer, and I am proud to support this commonsense effort in the Senate.”

Sen. Moran said, “Throughout the years, the American flag has been a symbol of freedom and hope. Brave men and women have fought to protect this flag, and it is only appropriate that American flags be manufactured in America. Introduced on Flag Day, the Make American Flags in America Act will make certain flags displayed on federal property are made completely in the U.S.”

Rep. Stefanik said, “Today, as we celebrate Flag Day, we honor the American flag as a shining beacon of hope for all Americans. This country has gone through some very challenging periods in our history, and we have made it through successfully on the other side every single time. That is the perseverance and strength of the American spirit, and there is no better tangible representation of this spirit than our American flag, the ultimate symbol of patriotism. My Make American Flags in America Act is crucial to ensuring that American flags are 100% Made in America. We must patriotically support our small businesses across the country, many in Upstate New York and the North Country, that proudly make and sell American flags.”

Background:

Not only would this legislation require American flags displayed on federal property or procured by federal agencies to be made solely in the United States and with American materials, it would also require the Federal Trade Commission to conduct a study on the enforcement and violations of country-of-origin labeling requirements for American flags sold in the U.S. to ensure integrity of American-made products for consumers.

According to the Flag Manufacturers Association of America, 94% of American flags are manufactured in the U.S. Currently, 100% of flags bought by the Department of Defense are manufactured in the U.S., but other federal agencies are only required to purchase flags that are only 50% manufactured in the U.S.