Sens. Cruz, Cornyn Introduce Bill to Rename Plano VA Clinic for Late Representative Sam Johnson

U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) introduced the U.S. Congressman Sam Johnson Memorial VA Clinic Act, which would rename the Veterans Affairs clinic in Plano, Texas, to honor the late Congressman Sam Johnson’s legacy of selfless service:

Sen. Cruz. said, “Congressman Sam Johnson was a legendary figure who served Texas in Congress for nearly two decades. During his 29-year career in the United States Air Force, Colonel Johnson courageously served our nation with honor and prestige, and endured 42 months as a Prisoner of War. A true patriot, Sam served the Texans of the 3rd congressional district with the same resolve and distinction. I am proud to join Senator Cornyn and the Texas delegation in introducing a bill to rename Plano’s VA clinic after this heroic American and Texan.”

Sen. Cornyn said, “Sam Johnson was an American hero, a statesman, a loving husband and father, and a good friend. With more than five decades of service to our nation in the Air Force and Congress, Sam’s life was a shining example of American patriotism, and I ask all my colleagues in Congress to join me in paying tribute to his extraordinary legacy.”

Companion legislation was introduced by Representative Keith Self (R-Texas) in the U.S. House of Representatives.

BACKGROUND:

Born in 1930 in San Antonio, Sam Johnson served in the Air Force for 29 years. He flew combat missions in Korea and Vietnam, earning several valor awards and two purple hearts for wounds received in action. In 1966, he was shot down on his 25th combat mission in Vietnam and held as a prisoner of war for seven years, with much of that time served in solitary confinement.

He returned to Texas after the war, serving in the Texas House of Representatives until successfully running for U.S. Congress in 1991. Rep. Johnson was a long-time member of the U.S. House Committee on Ways and Means and has a room named in his honor in the Rayburn House Office Building. He retired from Congress in 2019 and passed away in 2020 at the age of 89 in Plano, Texas.