Historical Texas Newspapers Now Available Online Through Texas State Library and Archives Commission Partnership with the University of North Texas

The Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) is pleased to announce a new partnership with the University of North Texas (UNT) Libraries. The TSLAC Newspaper Collection is now live and available for free online.

More than 4,500 issues of historical Texas newspapers from TSLAC’s collection, published from 1855 to 1930, are already available online through UNT’s Portal to Texas History, with more to be added through August of this year. The Portal provides free and open access to hundreds public domain newspapers held by repositories statewide.

“This partnership represents an exciting endeavor in both preservation and collaboration,” said Dr. Ana Krahmer, Director of UNT Libraries’ Digital Newspaper Program. “We look forward both to adding further newspaper titles to the TSLAC collection, as well as to building relationships with more Texas cities whose public domain newspapers will be newly available because of this partnership.”

Newspapers with issues currently available in the TSLAC Newspaper Collection include the Dallas Herald, The Terry County Herald, The Beeville Bee, Wichita Daily Times, Amarillo Daily News, The Hamilton Record and Rustler, The Goliad Guard, The Hamilton Rustler, Wichita Weekly Times, Alpine Avalanche, Dallas Weekly Herald, Terry County Voice and The Home and State (a Prohibition era labor newspaper). More titles will be added soon.

State Archivist Jelain Chubb noted, “TSLAC staff are evaluating the collection and will base digitization priorities on both the physical condition of the newspapers and requests for use.”

Approaching 10 million newspaper pages, the Texas Digital Newspaper Program, hosted on The Portal to Texas History (https://texashistory.unt.edu/), is the largest single-state, open-access interface to digital newspapers in the U.S.

The Portal to Texas History is a gateway to rare, historical, and primary source materials from or about Texas. Created and maintained by UNT Libraries, the Portal leverages the power of hundreds of content partners across the state to provide a vibrant, growing collection of resources.

Visit the TSLAC Newspaper Collection in The Portal to Texas History at https://texashistory.unt.edu/explore/collections/TSLNC/.