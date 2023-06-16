The Benefits of Implementing Employee Timekeeping Software

Streamlined time-tracking policies will help ensure that employees are paid accurately and on time regardless of your industry. Additionally, time-tracking software will provide transparency and promote accountability in the workplace. Some systems also track time spent on specific projects, which can be helpful for businesses that bill clients. In addition, many of these systems offer a line-of-sight into the time it takes for team members to complete tasks.

Accurate Time Tracking

Accurate time tracking is a crucial aspect of employee productivity. It helps employees see how long tasks take and which team members work most efficiently, whether salaried or hourly. It also allows managers accurately calculate payroll and ensure compliance with federal labor laws like the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). Modern employee timekeeping software interfaces with existing time clocks, but some allow workers to clock in or out through mobile apps, text messages, and social media. They can even track active and idle times on workplace computers. This data is used for project and task tracking and calculating employee overtime pay.

Additionally, some systems offer features that make creating and sending invoices easier based on the tracked time. This can help avoid billing disputes and improve cash flow. Some of these systems can also provide performance feedback, enabling staffers to see their activity and productivity levels in real-time to identify areas where they need to focus. This visibility into how they spend their workday can inspire staffers to increase productivity by reexamining their schedules and eliminating non-work-related activities that consume valuable time. This can also help them achieve a healthier work-life balance that gives them the energy to focus on their jobs and stay motivated throughout the day.

Improved Communication

Employees may resist any attempt to monitor their work, especially if they believe it’s intrusive. But time tracking software can ease the resistance by providing precise and easy-to-understand data. Moreover, it helps managers create more transparent projects and deadlines for teams to keep them accountable and focused on their tasks. Modern time and attendance systems also offer a variety of convenient features that help reduce the need for manual processes and paperwork. For example, many programs allow employees to clock in and out using a web browser, mobile app, or text message. Others incorporate biometrics such as a badge, fingerprint, or photo to prevent buddy punching and ensure that only eligible workers are clocked in for their shifts. Some even provide a simple way to manage time off requests and approvals.

Additionally, many programs are designed with remote and field teams in mind. They feature intuitive mobile apps that make it easier for employees to clock in and out, submit timesheets for approval, and view their PTO accruals and schedules. Some systems also include a photo capture and reporting tool that allows staff to document site issues or project progress from anywhere at any time. Likewise, supervisors can communicate with remote and field staff via video and voice messaging.

Transparency

Employee time tracking software allows leaders to see who’s working on which projects and when. This transparency improves project management, both for the present and future. Mobile time tracking also improves communication and safety for construction or on-site jobs. Employees can send updates from the job site to management, and customers receive immediate feedback on progress. Many online time-tracking systems include monitoring software that tracks computer use – when employees (in-house and remote) clock in and out of their computers, how long they spend on specific projects, and more. This helps to identify potential issues such as using their employer-issued computer for personal reasons during work hours, idle time after logging in (possible distractions such as social media and non-insurance-relevant websites), and false overtime claims. Some systems also allow teams to log their time on projects and combine data points to create accurate client invoices. This can be especially helpful for businesses that bill hourly rates for project-based work. The visibility provided by these tools also encourages employees to try their hardest to hit deadlines and not waste valuable time on unnecessary distractions.

Increased Productivity

Registering work hours in a time tracker makes employees more focused and helps them minimize non-billable activities such as social media, apps, and the internet. It also provides a regular review of their attendance records, making it easier for managers to spot patterns and take corrective action. With mobile time tracking software, employees can clock in and out from anywhere with an internet connection – on their phones, laptops, or tablets. This eliminates the need to fill out paper timesheets and makes it easy for teams working remotely to keep their schedules in sync. It also helps prevent employee time theft, as workers cannot sneak in a few extra minutes here and there.

Additionally, many employee time trackers offer a self-service function that allows employees to request schedule changes and shift swaps online. Managers can quickly approve or decline these requests, avoiding confusion and mistakes. Employees can also post their time to a virtual swap board and volunteer for open shifts. This increases productivity and efficiency and ensures compliance with overtime laws. Some employee time tracking systems even allow for built-in invoicing. This makes the payroll process more seamless and eliminates errors when billing clients. Additionally, it provides insight into the amount of time specific tasks take, easing budgeting and estimations.