Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $1 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts $1.03 billion in local sales tax allocations for June, 2 percent more than in June 2022.

These allocations are based on sales made in April by businesses that report tax monthly.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (June 2023) Recipient June 2023

Allocations Change from

June 2022 Year-to-date

Change Cities

$651.6M ↑0.7% ↑6.3% Transit Systems $221.4M ↑2.1% ↑6.8% Counties $63.6M ↑7.0% ↑12.7% Special Purpose Districts $97.0M ↑8.1% ↑13.9% Total $1.03B ↑2.0% ↑7.4%