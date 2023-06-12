Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $1 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts $1.03 billion in local sales tax allocations for June, 2 percent more than in June 2022.
These allocations are based on sales made in April by businesses that report tax monthly.
|LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (June 2023)
|Recipient
|June 2023
Allocations
|Change from
June 2022
|Year-to-date
Change
|Cities
|$651.6M
|↑0.7%
|↑6.3%
|Transit Systems
|$221.4M
|↑2.1%
|↑6.8%
|Counties
|$63.6M
|↑7.0%
|↑12.7%
|Special Purpose Districts
|$97.0M
|↑8.1%
|↑13.9%
|Total
|$1.03B
|↑2.0%
|↑7.4%
For details on June sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.