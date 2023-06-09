Houston Arboretum’s Master Plan receives Merit Award from prestigious World Landscape Architects competition

Collaborators Design Workshop and Reed Hilderbrand honored for design in the “Built-Large Design” category

HOUSTON, June 9, 2023 – The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center’s Master Plan received a Merit Award from the World Landscape Architects (WLA) international competition for 2023, announced from Melbourne Australia. Arboretum partners Design Workshop and Reed Hilderbrand were honored for their design work in the “Built – Large Design” category. The Arboretum’s Master Plan was one of 250 entries in nine categories in this highly prestigious awards competition for landscape architecture.

The 2023 World Landscape Architecture Awards celebrate the best in landscape architecture from around the world. These international awards attract the most innovative design firms, and 2023 was no exception. This year’s awards showcase the exceptional work of landscape architects who have used their expertise and imagination to transform ordinary landscapes into extraordinary environments that inspire and delight. From large parks to urban streetscapes and private estates to small installations, the projects submitted represent the finest in landscape architecture design.

The winner in the “Built – Large Design” category was Pier 26 at Hudson River Park in New York City, designed by OLIN. WLA winners included projects in the United States, Russia, China, Columbia, The Netherlands and more, giving it a true international flavor.

“The Houston Arboretum is thrilled to be recognized in this way and to have our Master Plan in the company of the best landscape design projects in the world,” says Debbie Markey, Executive Director of the Houston Arboretum. “Our partnership with Design Workshop and Reed Hilderbrand proved to be a stellar example of sustainability, resilience and preservation in an urban environment.”

“The impetus for the Master Plan stemmed from two natural disasters, Hurricane Ike in 2008 and a severe drought in the summer of 2011, which resulted in a 50 percent loss of our tree canopy and subsequent encroachment of invasive species,” Markey continues. “This created an opportunity to change the relationship of how we viewed and managed our grounds and to tie our educational mission back to our 150-acre nature sanctuary. A multi-year plan incorporated significant landscape changes that increased diversity and created a native landscape better able to withstand climatic changes.”

“I am grateful for the recognition from WLA as it’s a testament to the exceptional collaboration between our talented team of landscape architects, diligent consultants, and committed client partners,” says Conners Ladner, Principal at Design Workshop. “Having joyfully witnessed the stunning transformation of the Arboretum gives me tremendous pride; it sets an important precedent for Houston’s open spaces, a new legacy wrought from destruction and a celebration of regeneration and resiliency.”

The Master Plan was formulated between 2013-2016 and implementation took place from 2017-2021. More than $26 million was raised to complete the project. Elements include:

Construction of the new 610 Entrance and Parking Loop

A new Conservation Center to support the Arboretum’s conservation and restoration initiatives

Renovation of the existing Woodway Entrance with expanded parking

Creation of two educational wetlands that double as storm water retention and irrigation

Landscape restoration of the northern third of the property

New trail experiences including signage, ADA accessible trails, and educational Field Stations

Renovation of the existing Nature Center building to expand educational programming

Construction of a new Administration Building to house staff and volunteers

A state-of-the-art Nature Playscape

The Houston Arboretum has seen a steady increase in visitors in the last few years, including during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when people turned to green spaces for solace and contemplation. Guests continue to enjoy the many design elements of the Master Plan, and the Arboretum is now a destination for out-of-town visitors. More than 600,000 people visit the Arboretum annually.

About Houston Arboretum

The mission of the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center is to provide education about the natural environment to people of all ages and to protect and enhance the Arboretum as a haven and as a sanctuary for native plants and animals. The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, one of the first nature education facilities for children in the state of Texas serves more than 600,000 visitors annually. The Arboretum also provides nature education for more than 10,000 children annually. For more information about the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center and levels of membership visit houstonarboretum.org.





About Design Workshop

Founded in 1969, Design Workshop is an internationally renowned design firm specializing in landscape architecture, urban planning and strategic services with eight studios in the U.S. and projects spanning the globe. Our work focuses on the intersection of art, community, environment and economics to increase social equity and create places of meaning and resonance. For additional information visit us at www.designworkshop.com and follow @designworkshop on LinkedIn and Instagram.