The Village School’s Elementary School Announces Extensive Renovation for Elementary Facility

The Village School, a pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade private day and boarding school located in Houston’s Energy Corridor, recently announced that its elementary school will undergo an extensive renovation this summer.

“Raising our students’ academic achievements in every grade level is the heart of our mission, which was the driving force behind our decision to renovate the elementary school. The new space will provide a natural, safe, and creative learning environment designed to expand our young learners’ minds, health, and overall wellness,” said Bill Delbrugge, head of school for The Village School.

The renovation began on May 26 and will be completed in time for the new school year in August. When determining the unique features of the renovated elementary school in partnership with the architect, SLI Group, Village administrative leaders knew components including natural light, safety, innovative learning features, and a healthy environment that fosters well-being for students needed to be top priorities.

“We’re opening all of the learning spaces, some even directly to the outside, to assist in creating an environment of wellness and exposing students to nature,” said Delbrugge. “The pandemic emphasized the importance of social-emotional learning, and educators saw first-hand that children with strong social-emotional skills can better cope with everyday challenges. We recognize that students thrive socially, academically, and personally when allowed to learn in environments that expose them to nature.”

The extensive renovation project will also enhance security measures, underscoring The Village School’s emphasis on safety. New features will include state-of-the-art safety measures inside and outside the school and realignment of campus and city roads to improve traffic flow, improving the carpool experience for drivers and pedestrians.

The overall environment will also be enhanced to facilitate creative learning and students’ health and well-being. In addition to expanding the current classrooms’ size, the school will include above-ground tunnels for younger students to explore across different spaces. Newly designated reading nooks will be available in every room, and there will be expanded areas for hands-on, creative learning opportunities throughout the school.

Plans for the remodeled school also include various features to deliver the healthiest possible learning environment for students. The building will be environmentally friendly and will use no volatile organic compounds. It also will include touch-free plumbing, faucets, floor-to-ceiling washable tiles, an array of outdoor learning and play spaces, a sensory mud station, and playground equipment that emphasizes the importance of fine and gross motor skills.

“We are looking forward to opening the doors of our newly renovated elementary school at the start of the new school year, providing our students with the optimal learning environment to grow their young minds and prepare them for the future,” said Delbrugge.