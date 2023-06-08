Sen. Cruz Leads Amicus Brief in Case Challenging DHS’s Unlawful Issuance of Visas

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on the Constitution, filed an amicus brief in the case Washington Alliance of Technology Workers v. Department of Homeland Security. Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), and Katie Britt (R-Ala.) joined Sen. Cruz on the brief.

Sen. Cruz filed the brief in support of a Petition for a Writ of Certiorari, seeking for Supreme Court review of DHS’ unlawful issuance of student visas. Rather than issuing such visas to students for the sole purpose of study, DHS has instead given these visas to allow aliens to stay in the country for years after their studies, to compete with American workers, and to artificially keep worker wages low. This scheme is in flagrant violation of Congress’ carefully-crafted laws concerning visas and hurts American workers.

About the amicus brief, Sen. Cruz said, “The executive branch doesn’t have the power to ignore Congress’ carefully-crafted laws regarding non-immigration visas. In this case, President Biden’s DHS is circumventing the law Congress has established regarding non-immigration visas and it’s hurting American workers. This is a broken visa program that needs to be fixed.”