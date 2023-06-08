Juneteenth Program:  From Plantation to Emancipation Speaker Series on June 17 at The Heritage Society

On Saturday, June 17, join The Heritage Society’s Juneteenth educational program experience “From Plantation to Emancipation”. Speakers include descendants of Reverend Jack Yates, members from Trinity United Methodist Church, a Rice University student who will share the impact of slave migration, and a descendant of Roscoe A. Cavitt, the Executive Secretary of National Negro Chamber of Commerce. The event is from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at 1100 Bagby Street, in the museum gallery and is free this year thanks to sponsors of Constellation Energy.

“Attendees will enjoy a red punch and tea cake reception, gospel songs, poetry, and hear family knowledge about the Jack Yates House, the Pilgrim Temple, how churches were instrumental in steps toward Emancipation, and hear General Order No. 3 while surrounded by our new exhibit The New Red Book,” The Heritage Society’s executive director, Alison Bell said. “We also plan on highlighting how three of the city-owned historic houses on our Juneteenth tour are designated as Sites of Memory for UNESCO’s Slave Route Project.”

“Former board member Devaron Yates will share architectural features of the Yates House and current board member Martha Whiting-Goddard, the great granddaughter of Jack Yates, will be the emcee of the program,” The Heritage Society’s president, Minnette Boesel said.

The Heritage Society also has a Black history exhibit, The New Red Book Exhibit, by Dr. Lindsay Gary and The Printing Museum on display from June 6 – August 31. This exhibit showcases the history of Houston through the perspective of place – 50 cultural organizations and sites created and sustained by African Americans. The title pays tribute to the original 1915 publication The Red Book of Houston: A Compendium of Social, Professional, Religious, Education and Industrial Interests of Houston’s Colored Population, recognized by researchers as one of a kind for its detailed description of African American success in the South during a time of social and political upheaval.

Visitors who book a Juneteenth Teacakes and Tours Black History tour purchase on June 17 at 10:00 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m., or 2:30 p.m. will receive free admission to the reception and the empowering speaker series from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Please see www.heritagesociety.org for ticket information to all of their Juneteenth events from June 10 – June 17.