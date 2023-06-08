Cissy Segall Davis Announces Retirement From Miller Outdoor Theatre

Fall Gala will Honor Segall Davis

When the curtain falls on the 100th Anniversary performance season at Miller Outdoor Theatre later this fall, Cissy Segall Davis, its Managing Director of 14 years, is set to retire from the beloved theatre. Miller Theatre Advisory Board Chairman Romulo Tim Cisneros made the announcement yesterday afternoon June 6 during a gathering of community arts leaders and MTAB board members. A search for Segall Davis’ replacement is being conducted by Sorrell.

It was also announced that the November 16th Gala to be held at the River Oak Country Club and chaired by June Deadrick, Robin & Danny Klaes and Christine & David Underwood, Jr. will honor Cissy Segall Davis and feature special guest, Rita Moreno. Rita Moreno is a true Hollywood and Broadway legend, having been honored and recognized for her acclaimed performances during her more than 80-year career. She has won all four of the most prestigious awards in show business: an Oscar, a Tony, two Emmys, and a Grammy, making her one of only 18 to achieve EGOT status. Funds raised from the gala will contribute to the current $12.5 capital campaign underway to provide renovations and improvements that will greet future Miller visitors providing the next generation of theatregoers with an incredible, more-modern, and state-of-the art theatre experience. Details coming soon on how to attend this star-studded event.

Segall Davis became Managing Director of Miller Theatre Advisory Board in December 2008. It seems this role might have been written in the stars as Segall Davis jokes about her birth announcement being a pink theatre ticket. While her parents might not have known the career path upon which their daughter would embark Segall Davis did indeed make her mark on the stage. For nearly 15 years she has managed the day- to-day operations, overseeing a grants program for Houston performing arts and community organizations and a presented series to create an annual season of more than 120 artistically and culturally diverse performances at Miller Outdoor Theatre in Hermann Park all presented free of charge to the public. Under her guidance, the series has grown into the largest program of its kind in the U.S.

“This really was a dream come true for me,” said Segall Davis, who has been involved in the management, production, and promotion of theatrical, entertainment and special event industries since 1972. “Miller Outdoor Theatre has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. First as a camp counselor gleefully leading kids up and down the famous Miller hill singing “the hills are alive with the sound of music,” then professionally during my 20 years with Theatre Under Theatre Stars, later as a client when I ran my own PR firm and now of course as its managing director,” she added. There have been so many incredible performances over these years but none more heartful than when Segall Davis secured Tommy Tune to perform. “I had worked with Tommy many years ago—he is an incredible performer and storyteller, a former Houstonian, and a 10-time Tony winner—to be able to bring him to Miller to share his phenomenal talent with everyone, regardless of their ability to pay, filled my heart with joy. And he did not disappoint!”

“It is not easy to walk away from a job that has been career-defining and one that I have absolutely loved and that has provided me the opportunity to follow my passion every day. But, knowing when to exit is part of show business. It’s time to pass the torch and offer someone else the chance to bring a new perspective and make an impact on this program. Miller Outdoor Theatre is one of Houston’s best amenities…it is beloved and treasured. It has been an honor to work with the Miller Theatre Advisory Board, our staff, the many performing arts, and cultural organizations that perform here, and the remarkable Miller crew for so many years.”

“I do plan to continue to work on a part time basis with the Capital Campaign. The three projects will make such a difference to our audiences, and I really want to see the campaign and projects through to completion,” added Segall Davis.

Segall Davis is a Senior Fellow of American Leadership Forum. She serves on the Board of Texans for the Arts. Segall Davis was named by Houston Woman’s Magazine as one of Houston’s 50 Most Influential Women of 2012. In 2022, Theatre Under The Stars Leading Ladies honored her with the Shirley Stein Outstanding Champion in the Arts and Education Award. She served on the boards of several non-profit organizations including Greater Houston Convention & Visitors Bureau, Theatre Under The Stars, Texas Institute for Arts in Education, and Congregation Beth Israel, among others.

“We are forever grateful for the leadership that Cissy Segall Davis has provided throughout her tenure. Miller Outdoor Theatre is a gift that our city leaders gave to all of us back in 1923 and no one has done more to keep that legacy alive than Cissy,” stated Board Chair Romulo Tim Cisneros. It has been a privilege and an honor to serve on the Board and work with Cissy over these many years.”