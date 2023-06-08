Buckingham Residents Form Lifelong Friendship in Retirement

June 8 marks National Best Friends Day. This is a special day to celebrate the unbreakable bond between best friends. Friendship comes at all stages of your life; some meet their best friend as a kid, whereas others meet them later in life. Gail Borgen, 82, and Jill Bott, 87, both met each other in retirement and will be celebrating National Best Friends Day at The Buckingham, a premier senior living community, in Houston.

Their friendship began when they met during a fitness class at The Buckingham. It was not until the instructor was absent one day, and both were in charge of teaching the class together that they became close. Now the two are attached at the hip, doing everything together. Their favorite hobbies include playing Mahjong, Rummikub or miniature golf.

“The secret to a long-lasting friendship is sharing similar interests,” said Borgen. “Of course, there are things that we are not the same on. Jill is an expert on puzzles, and I am not, but we are always on the same page on things that matter. We both love to help people and do our part to give back. We both volunteer together at annual socials for assisted living and memory care residents by serving drinks and meals, among other things.”

Jill is originally from England and moved to Buckingham from Austin in 2014. Gail has moved back and forth between Houston and New Jersey and decided to call The Buckingham home in 2014, as well with her husband. Since then, both husbands have passed away, and ladies have relied on each other. This year June 8th would have marked the 60th wedding anniversary between Gail and her husband.

“This day more than ever I need my best friend,” said Borgen. “It is so comforting to have somebody in times like these to cheer you up. I am so grateful for our friendship, and I know she will always be there for me like I am for her. There is just something special about meeting a best friend later in life and going through this stage of life together.”

Studies have shown that seniors with strong friendships have an overall positive effect on the body, by contributing to reducing stress levels and low blood pressure. Seniors with close friends tend to have a more sense of belonging and purpose and overall, a more positive outlook. At The Buckingham, residents have opportunities to stay active and make long-lasting friendships every day.