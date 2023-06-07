The Fort Bend County Fair is now accepting entries for the Fair Queen Scholarship Contest. The contestants are limited to the first 20 entries, and the registration deadline is June 15, 2023. A mandatory orientation meeting will be held on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 2:30 pm at the Fairgrounds in building W. “The experience of running for Queen is a tradition and a rewarding opportunity. Our candidates gain basic real-life skills to apply personally and professionally,” said Fort Bend County Fair President Jennifer Williams.

Our Fair Queen serves as an ambassador throughout the fair’s 10-day run. The Queen will attend receptions, livestock shows, and auctions as part of her duties. In addition, the Fair Queen will represent the Fort Bend County Fair at community events, luncheons, holiday gatherings, and other fair activities throughout the year.

The Fort Bend County Fair Queen Scholarship Contest is for females between the ages of 15 and 19 who are residents of Fort Bend County. The competition is based on a personal interview, an essay, a networking event, and participation. Winners receive scholarships and prizes for their efforts and the opportunity to serve as a community ambassador for the Fort Bend County Fair for the coming year. The 2023 Fort Bend County Fair Queen will be crowned on Friday, September 29, 2023. For more information, visit fortbendcountyfair.com or call the Fair Office at 281-342-6171.