Cirque du Soleil returns to Houston with one of its most adored productions

Corteo makes its comeback in Houston from Feb. 28 to March 3, 2024, at the Toyota Center

Tickets are available to Club Cirque members starting today, June 5, at 10 a.m.

General on-sale starts on June 15, 2024 at 10 a.m.

Corteo, the most enchanting arena show to ever be produced by internationally acclaimed Cirque du Soleil, is returning to Houston after six long awaited years. This unique production, directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, first graced the stage under the dazzling Big Top in Montreal back in April 2005. Houston audiences first experienced Corteo beneath the Big Top in 2007 and once again as an arena show in 2018. Since its debut in 2005, Corteo has astounded more than 10 million spectators in 20 countries across four continents. Now, this ethereal masterpiece returns to Houston, taking center stage at the Toyota Center for eight mesmerizing shows from Wednesday, February 28 to Sunday, March 3, 2024.

Corteo, which means cortege in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.

The clown pictures his own funeral taking place in a carnival atmosphere, watched over by quietly caring angels. Juxtaposing the large with the small, the ridiculous with the tragic and the magic of perfection with the charm of imperfection, the show highlights the strength and fragility of the clown, as well as his wisdom and kindness, to illustrate the portion of humanity that is within each of us. The music turns lyrical and playful carrying Corteo through a timeless celebration in which illusion teases reality.

In a Cirque du Soleil first, the stage is central in the arena and divides the venue, with each half of the audience facing the other half, giving a unique perspective not only of the show, but also a performer’s eye view of the audience. It’s an atmosphere never seen before in a Cirque du Soleil arena show. The set’s hand-painted curtains, inspired by the Eiffel Tower, and the central curtains give a grandiose feel to the stage and sets the tone for the poetry of Corteo.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for Corteo in Houston are available exclusively to Club Cirque members starting today. For free subscriptions, please visit clubcirque.com .

General tickets go on sale starting June 15 at cirquedusoleil.com/corteo.

Performance Schedule

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 1, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Follow #CORTEO and #cirquedusoleil on social media: