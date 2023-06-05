Ahead by Leaps and Bounds: Katy’s Cane Island Parkway Expansion Project Outpacing Schedule 

There’s some great news for Katy residents; the Cane Island Parkway expansion project in Katy is ahead of schedule! They’ve moved the completion date from June 2024 to fall 2023. At a recent meeting, Katy council members put pen to paper; they authorized the use of $1.77 million in metro funds for the construction firm iCON GC LLC to widen Cane Island Parkway. The total project cost is $2.16 million – which includes design, construction phase professional services and construction materials testing.

New Lanes and Drainage Inlets

iCON will be adding two additional travel lanes from Franz Road to Swift Way, along with turn lanes, median cut and drainage inlets. These improvements will be based on documents from ARKK Engineers, the city’s engineering firm.

What’s a Main Priority?

When you think about it, safety should always be the top priority; and this is why it’s true that the new traffic signal at Cane Island Parkway and Franz Road intersection is the project’s highest priority. This signal will come with painted crosswalks and a protected pedestrian signal. David Kasper, ARKK Engineers senior project manager confirmed this during the meeting which took place in March. However, what’s often not talked about, but is crucial in developments like these all over Texas, are property management services. They ensure that all properties in the vicinity function smoothly and maintain their value.

Safety Concerns for School Children

This junction has been a safety concern for school children entering and exiting buses. Mayor Pro Tem Chris Harris acknowledged this – but it is also considered a priority project by Mayor Dusty Thiele. Some were surprised when Mayor Thiele stated, “This is a priority project because we have kids crossing that street.” Henceforth, safety will be of utmost importance in this project.

Estimated Completion: September or November?

Officials estimate the project could be completed as early as September but supply chain issues could push the end date out to November. Like most things in life, this too has imperfections, but it augurs well for the community in the long run.

The recent developments are fantastic news for the Katy community as the expansion of Cane Island Parkway will increase accessibility as well as reduce traffic congestion in the area. And what’s also heartening is that the project is not only on track but also ahead of schedule. With this expansion, residents and visitors alike can enjoy smoother commutes and more convenient travel.