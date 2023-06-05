5 Amazing Road Trip Spots in the Continental US

Even though you could spend 365 days road-tripping around America and still not see everything that is a total “must-see”, there are some regions of our great country that should not be missed. In this article, you can learn more about six areas and/or cities in America that need to be explored on your next roadtrip. You do not have to do it all in one shot but over the course of your lifetime, you are not going to want to miss these sites to see!

Wyoming: The Wild West

There are a lot of people that know very little about Wyoming. It is more than just vast prairies and gas processing or oil refinery plants. There is a real wild element in Wyoming, with its ranches, mountains and sparsely populated towns. This is the place for someone who wants to hit the road and feel completely tranquil and alone!

Maine: Calming and Quaint

Because of its geographical location, Maine might not be an obvious place to road trip, but there is actually so much to see. It is a lot more than just fishing boats and lobster rolls! Maine has cozy fishing villages, scenic harbors, and picturesque beaches. It is worth it to stop and picnic near the coast, just like something out of a postcard!

Charleston, SC: Bewitched by Southern Charm

If you are in need of a vacation where everything is slow-paced and laid back, Charleston, South Carolina is the place for you. Enjoy the colorfully-painted houses along the marina, sunshine and southern accents that are as strong as the sweet tea they drink. Time seems to move a bit more slowly there and the people you meet will always have a smile!

New York City: Take a Bite out of the Big Apple!

Perhaps the counter-opposite of the tranquility you would find in Wyoming, New York City is the must-see stop for anyone looking to experience a lot of stuff, all at once. It has every type of food and entertainment you could imagine with bars and casinos that stay open round the clock. It should be noted that it is not the cheapest or most peaceful of destinations, so a few days should be just enough. That said, it is vibrant and exciting!

California: The Pacific Coast Highway

For anyone wanting to experience everything California has to offer, the PCH will take you from Napa Valley all the way down to Los Angeles. You will hit up Big Sur and see the best surf spots in Monterey and Santa Barbara. The best part? During the whole trip, you will have a lovely view of the ocean out your window.