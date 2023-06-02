Sunday, July 23, 2 p.m. central, online

Join us for a screening and discussion of The Letter, a gorgeously filmed story featuring scenes from around the world that puts a human face on climate change. The Letter tells the story of the Laudato Si’ encyclical letter by Pope Francis through the eyes of frontline leaders battling the ecological crisis across continents. A powerful – and surprising – dialogue with the Pope in the Vatican brings new hope for our common home. Featured in the film are Arouna Kandé, a climate refugee in Senegal; Cacique Dadá, an environmental defender and leader of the Maró Indigenous territory in the Brazilian Amazon; Ridhima Pandey, a youth climate activist from India; and Greg Asner and Robin Martin, biologists studying coral reefs in Hawaii. The film features exclusive footage from their encounter with Francis, alongside the personal stories and scientific findings throughout the documentary. Join us for the film and discussion. Register on www.eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-letter-screening-discussion-tickets-648461334307 . Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.