Sunday Evening Conversations on Creation Continue…

Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church in Houston invites you to a monthly environmental education web meeting series whose theme in 2023 is Interconnection.
Life’s Better Outside – Your Texas State Parks
Sunday, July 30, 6 p.m. central, online
Join Lisa Reznicek of the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department (TPWD) for a discussion of how you can connect to Texas State Parks. We know many ways humans are happier, healthier, and smarter for playing outside. TPWD is extending an invitation to join us for some fun as we celebrate 100 years of your Texas State Parks. Relax and plan your next retreat with a local park ranger during this interactive discussion on the ways we get better by connecting to our wild side! Time for interactive Q&A with the speaker will be provided. Please register for this talk on www.eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lifes-better-outside-your-texas-state-parks-tickets-648458104647. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.