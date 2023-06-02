Sens. Cruz, Cornyn Accepting Applications for Judicial Vacancies in El Paso and McAllen

U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and John Cornyn (R-Texas), members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, announced that they are accepting applications for judicial vacancies in the U.S. District Courts for the Western District of Texas and the Southern District of Texas. These vacancies are located in El Paso and McAllen. The Senators have established a bipartisan panel of leading attorneys in Texas to help identify the most qualified candidates from across the state to fill this vacancy. This panel, known as the Federal Judicial Evaluation Committee, reviews applications, interviews candidates, and makes recommendations to the Senators.

Sen. Cruz said:

“Recommending lawyers to serve as federal judges is one of the most important jobs I have as a U.S. Senator. The people of Texas deserve brilliant, hardworking judges, with a deep respect for the text of the Constitution and the rule of law. Fortunately, Texas lawyers are second to none, and I have every confidence that Senator Cornyn and I will be able to put forward the names of highly-qualified applicants for these vacancies.”

Sen. Cornyn said:

“My experiences as a former judge and Attorney General of Texas have given me a deep understanding of how crucial it is that we have the most capable people sitting on the federal bench. Enforcing and upholding the rule of law in Texas is of the utmost importance, and I encourage all qualified individuals who are interested in serving to submit their information to the review committee.”

Senators Cruz and Cornyn invite qualified attorneys to seek appointment by submitting their resumes and completed questionnaires to both lawmakers’ offices. The questionnaire is available here .

Completed application packets must be received at the below email addresses no later than July 1, 2023. Email is strongly recommended because of delays due to security procedures involving Congressional mail. Submitted questionnaires will be reviewed by the Federal Judicial Evaluation Committee, and selected candidates will be invited to interview. Questions regarding applications may also be directed to the contacts listed below.

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz

FJEC@cruz.senate.gov

Attn: Nicholas Ganjei

U.S. Senator John Cornyn

FJEC_@cornyn.senate.gov

Attn: Ryan Raybould